Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Cars Collab

Pixar’s Cars franchise should soon be making an appearance in Fortnite if a new leak is to be believed. Over the past few months, Epic Games has started bringing a number of Disney characters to Fortnite as part of a larger collaboration with the multimedia corporation. This has resulted in characters like Captain Hook, Maleficent, Crue de Vil, and The Incredibles (Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone) all landing in the Battle Royale game within the past month. Now, Cars seems to be the next major Disney franchise on tap to head to Fortnite, although specifics on its release are still hazy.

Coming by way of @SamLeakss, who has had accurate Fortnite info in the past, the initial details of this Cars collaboration have come about. Like other unique vehicles Epic has added to Fortnite in the past, this crossover will also extend to Rocket League, which is a game also owned by Epic. Currently, Mater is said to be coming to both Fortnite and Rocket League, with the other vehicle to be that of Lightning McQueen. Information related to the release date for these Cars vehicles hasn’t yet come about, but previously discovered data within Fortnite itself suggests that its launch should be imminent.

On a long enough timeline, a vast number of characters associated with Disney and Pixar will likely end up landing in Fortnite. This is primarily because Disney has entered a major partnership with Epic Games to build out its own “universe” of sorts within Fortnite that is tied to its major brands. It’s still not known exactly what this Disney universe within Fortnite will launch as company CEO Bob Iger previously indicated that it could take multiple years to create. Still, it’s clear that Disney content won’t be slowing down in Fortnite whatsoever and this collab with Cars will only be the latest such instance of this.

In the near term, this current season of Fortnite (Chapter 5 Season 4) is winding down and will end this week on November 2nd. At the time of this writing, Epic has formally unveiled what the next phase of Fortnite will consist of, but it’s expected to be an expansion of Fortnite OG which was introduced in late 2023 to major popularity.