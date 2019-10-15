Fortnite Players Think New Battle Pass Character Is Definitely DC’s Deathstroke

It was a very long weekend for Fortnite players, as the free-to-play battle royale game completely went offline. A black hole appeared over the island and essentially eliminated the entire game, leaving Fortnite totally unplayable. That changed on Tuesday morning with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is the same game but with a brand new island map, additional unlockables, and updated features. Of course, this launch also introduces the brand new Battle Pass, complete with a character skin that looks an awful lot like a beloved DC Comics villain.

When looking through the new Battle Pass skins, it’s clear that one of them is based on Slade Wilson, also known as the villainous Deathstroke. A rival to both Batman and the Teen Titans, Deathstroke is known for his uncanny abilities with guns, swords, and just about any other weapon he can get his hands on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nothing about Fortnite‘s new character labels him as a Deathstroke knockoff, but it’s the design that give it all away. This new character skin is rocking the grey hair, beard, and eye patch that have been made popular by Slade Wilson over the years.

Of course, as you can imagine, Fornite players have been heading to Twitter to freak out about the new DC look-alike.

Umm….

Slade Wilson

Joe Manganiello

Joining the Fortnite Team

Deathstroke Isn’t From Marvel Though…

Are these not the same people deathstroke from marvel and fortnite chapter 2 skin @NoahJ456 @NickEh30 @TypicalGamer pic.twitter.com/TC9MLtkEqj — Mobgamingxx x (@MobgamingxxX) October 15, 2019

It’s Not Just You

They Really Went for it

They really went for Deathstroke lol pic.twitter.com/XGiXRLU7rx — Mostly Leaks | Fortnite Leaks, Item Shop and News (@MostlyLeaks) October 15, 2019

New to Fortnite