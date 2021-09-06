Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Reveals Operation: Sky Fire Finale Event

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be drawing to a close very soon, and Epic Games has started to reveal new details about the game's next live event, Operation: Sky Fire. The event will begin on September 12th at 4 p.m. ET, and will revolve around Slone's plans to end the alien occupation. The event playlist will be live 30 minutes prior to start, and players are being encouraged to be prepared early, as these types of events have proven difficult to join in the past. Players can join the event with a lobby of 16 friends.

Details can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready? Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET. 🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d ❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

As with previous events, replays will not be available, so Epic Games is advising content creators "take appropriate steps to record and archive your experience to share with everyone." There should be a lot of hype for the event, and fans that won't be able to participate live are going to want to watch online after. Players are also being advised to exchange Battle Stars and Alien Artifacts prior to the event's start. Unclaimed items "will be automatically redeemed for rewards and styles starting with the earliest available unlocks," so players that are looking to cash in for something specific should do so quickly.

Hopefully, the event will prove to be an exciting one for players and viewers alike! Fortnite's season ending events tend to be a lot of fun, and this one should be no different. Fans will be able to find out for themselves in just a few short days.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

