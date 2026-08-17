Kingdom Hearts 4 Boss Responds to Release Date Delay Concerns

After years of anticipation, Square Enix announced this past week that Kingdom Hearts 4 would finally be launching in late 2027. Despite this news exciting many fans, others were quick to cast doubt on this release window, as past Kingdom Hearts games have been prone to delays. In the wake of seeing these concerns circling, however, longtime Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura doubled-down on this launch window being one that Square Enix wouldn’t miss.

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Speaking during the recent Kingdom Hearts panel at D23, Nomura said confidently that Kingdom Hearts 4 will meet its 2027 release window. Nomura acknowledged that he saw conjecture from fans online who believed that KH4 would get delayed at some point prior to this time period, but he strongly urged that this won’t end up coming to pass. As for when fans might start to learn more, Nomura said that future trailers and marketing beats for Kingdom Hearts 4 will begin coming about more frequently, which indicates that we shouldn’t have any prolonged periods of silence surrounding the title anymore.

“We announced that the game is going to be coming late 2027 and I saw online that some people were saying, ‘Oh, you know, maybe the actual release date might still get pushed back,’” Nomura said. “I just wanted to set the record straight – that is not happening. So I do hope that people do look forward to the game coming in 2027.”

2027 Could Be Square Enix’s Biggest Year Ever

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Assuming that Kingdom Hearts 4 does end up releasing next year, it’s setting 2027 up to be one of the biggest years in Square Enix’s history. Not only will Kingdom Hearts 4 undoubtedly sell millions of copies on its own when it launches, but in the first half of the year, Square Enix will be releasing Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. This final installment in the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is also poised to be one of the biggest releases of 2027, which will give Square Enix a tentpole release at both ends of the annual calendar.

And if this wasn’t already enough, Square Enix will be releasing its Evercold expansion for Final Fantasy XIV in January 2027, which will further expand its most successful live-service title. For the publisher to already have three major releases on deck for 2027, in addition to countless others that surely have yet to be announced, validates that this is going to be a pivotal year for the longtime Japanese gaming giant.

As for Kingdom Hearts 4, the next entry in the long-running action-adventure series will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms upon its arrival. For more on the game, be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook in the weeks and months ahead.