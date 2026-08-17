New LEGO Leak Reveals More Super Mario Sets Releasing in 2027

A new leak has revealed that LEGO is planning to release an array of new playsets tied to Super Mario in early 2027. Over the past few years, LEGO has continued to deepen its partnership with Nintendo, which has resulted in countless products tied to franchises like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon. More so than any other Nintendo series, though, Super Mario has received the most LEGO sets, with dozens of toys having been released since 2020. Now, LEGO seems poised to continue this collab with Super Mario even further, and will be letting loose eight new sets to kick off the coming year.

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According to LEGO leaker Unibricks, an array of new Super Mario playsets will begin hitting store shelves in January 2027. In total, eight different Super Mario LEGO products are said to be launching, all of which are quite different from one another. While images of these new sets have yet to emerge, characters like Bowser Jr., Luigi, Bowser, Mario, and even a Koopa Troopa are said to appear across the different toys.

Here’s the full list of leaked Super Mario products that are said to be on the way, alongside their product number and potential price:

Mario’s Pipe Jump (#72052) — $9.99

Mario Kart: Racing with Mario (#72054) — $14.99

Mario’s Beach Adventures (#72055) — $19.99

Fire Luigi vs. Koopa Troopa Battle (#72061) — $29.99

Mario Kart: Luigi & Bowser Jr.’s Karts (#72056) — $29.99

Yoshi at Mario’s House (#72057) — $39.99

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Rumbling Kart (#72058) — $59.99

Fire Mario & Bowser’s Castle (#72060) — $99.99

Based on the prices alone, the Fire Mario & Bowser’s Castle set is assumed to be the largest of the bunch in terms of piece count. Coming in at $100, this set should at least contain hundreds of pieces, if not nearly 1,000. The rest of the leaked sets here, given that they’re all largely under $50, should end up being much smaller in scope.

Although it’s exciting to hear that Nintendo is deepening its partnership with LEGO, recent rumors suggest that one line of toys tied to the gaming company will be coming to an end. Specifically, LEGO is said to be in the process of winding down its Animal Crossing offerings, with no future plans to create new sets tied to the IP. This means that once the current Animal Crossing toys end up getting retired, which is reportedly happening in the months ahead, there won’t be any others released down the road.

As mentioned, it’s worth stressing that LEGO itself hasn’t formally announced any of these new Super Mario playsets in an official capacity just yet. Given the brand’s history when it comes to reveals, we likely won’t hear about these products until closer to the end of 2026. With this in mind, some of the prices listed in this leak could end up changing in the coming months, so don’t take this leak as completely factual just yet.