Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Hints at a Vision Release

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launched just a few days ago, bringing Dr. Strange and Prowler into the game. There are already rumors that Prowler’s presence might lead to a skin based on Miles Morales, but it seems that Dr. Strange’s appearance might have revealed one or two more Marvel characters. According to Fortnite leaker Shiina, using the Dr. Strange skin prompts a line of dialogue from the Metal Team Leader asking about his “synthezoid friend.” That’s a clear reference to the Vision, and Shiina theorizes that this could lead to the synthezoid appearing in Fortnite alongside his wife, Wanda!

The Tweet from Shiina revealing this hint can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you play with the Doctor Strange outfit and talk to the Metal Team Leader NPC, she will ask you to tell her again about your "Synthezoid" friend, which is a reference to Vision. 👀



Could this be a hint at an upcoming outfit for Vision and maybe Wanda? 😳



(via @timelessorder) pic.twitter.com/Y9KuyKs8fM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2022

Over the last few years, Fortnite has introduced a number of major Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Storm, and more. At this point, it’s hard to believe that there are Marvel heroes and villains that haven’t made the cut, but Wanda and Vision are some of the most notable absences. Given the fact that Wanda is set to play a major role in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems like a very safe bet she’ll appear in Fortnite at some point, most likely with a design based on her appearance in that movie. Where Wanda goes, Vision is rarely far behind, and there are plenty of skins that Fortnite could opt to use, including his classic comics design, his MCU appearance, or the all-white look that appeared at the end of WandaVision.

It certainly seems like the company has dropped a major hint at an appearance by the Vision, but it’s possible that this is merely meant as a fun reference for fans. For now, we’ll just have to wait patiently for an official announcement from Epic Games!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see the Vision in Fortnite? Which look would you most like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!