Fortnite Rumor Claims Miles Morales Is Coming

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 officially started today, bringing two new Marvel characters to the game: Dr. Strange and the Prowler. Fortnite‘s take on the Prowler seems to be inspired by the Aaron Davis version, and where Uncle Aaron goes, Miles Morales is rarely far behind! Leaker Shpeshal Nick has apparently been informed that Miles will be coming to Fortnite, though no release window was mentioned. Shpeshal Nick believes it will likely happen this season, given the addition of Prowler. As with all rumors, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.

Shpeshal Nick revealed the rumor on Twitter. His Tweet about Miles Morales can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just got a DM that Mile Morales should be coming to Fortnite. Unfortunately no timeline given, but I'm working off the *assumption* that it's this season given the Prowler is part of this Battle Pass — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 20, 2022

Given the fact that Peter Parker finally debuted in Fortnite last year, it would make a lot of sense to see Miles added to the game, as well! Miles debuted in 2011, quickly becoming one of the most important characters in the Spider-Man canon. Thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the hero has also become a household name.

If Miles does come to Fortnite, it will be interesting to see which look he has in the game. The red and black costume designed by co-creator Sara Pichelli is the one most well-known to fans, but Miles has been rocking a new set of duds in the comics, designed by Chase Conley. Of course, when Peter debuted in Fortnite, fans had a chance to snag his classic costume, his symbiote-inspired black suit, as well as the suit he wore as a member of the Future Foundation; it definitely seems possible Miles could end up with multiple costumes, as well. Of course, it’s all just speculation until we get some kind of official announcement, but hopefully Epic Games won’t keep us waiting too much longer!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Miles Morales in Fortnite? Which costume would you most like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!