Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Goes Live With New Battle Pass

Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite, which is titled Vibin', has now officially gone live. Within the past day, Epic Games brought about an end to Season 2, which briefly resulted in Fortnite going down for maintenance, as we've come to expect. Now, the mega-popular game has returned with Season 3, which aptly has a bit of summer flair to its presentation.

As we've come to expect with these seasonal shifts, quite a bit has now changed within Fortnite. Not only is there now a new battle pass to begin progressing through, but some new mechanical features have now also come to the game. One of the biggest additions to Chapter 3 Season 3 is the return of Ballers, which are a fan-favorite vehicle from the past. Ballers can roll around the island of Fortnite and can also grapple onto various objects. This time around, they can also float on water and have increased health.

Let the good vibes roll ✨



Hop on the Screwballer coaster, chill out under the Reality Tree, and maybe embrace a bit of the Dark Side. #FortniteVibin starts now! pic.twitter.com/H5aQUF2IF9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2022

To go along with this, Fortnite has now added a number of new weapons to the game. Boars and wolves that you see in-game are also now mountable, which allows you to get around the island more quickly. Weapons can also be used while mounting these animals as well.

Lastly, and as mentioned before, the battle pass for Chapter 3 Season 3 includes some pretty big names. Darth Vader from the Star Wars series is likely the most notable character that can be earned via the battle pass at this point in time. Later in the season, Indiana Jones will also be arriving and will be earnable as well. So if you'd like to get Indy for yourself, you better start upgrading your pass now.

If you would like to learn more about what Season 3 of Fortnite will have in store, you can check out the official description courtesy of Epic Games below:

"In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', the Island is one giant party. Bounce around in Reality Falls, brave the Screwballer coaster, ride atop creatures, and revel with new arsenal. Drop into Season 3 and spread the good vibes!

The Reality Tree has blossomed on the Island, forming a new biome in the process! This location called Reality Falls is a lush forest of mushrooms, bouncy mushrooms, and trees of purple. When you're not browsing its flora, swim beneath its waterfalls, seek loot in its cavern, and spring from its geysers.

Ballers are back! Roll around and grapple onto surfaces, but don't just roll as you did before. In the spirit of celebration, get on the (totally safe) Screwballer for a high-flying amusement park ride.

Bring good and evil together with this Season's Battle Pass. In addition to Darth Vader himself, the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass includes the anti-hero Evie, the defender Adira, and five more Outfits. Speaking of assembling Outfits, customize the parts of "Snap"! Later on in the Season? Unlock world famous archaeologist Indiana Jones."