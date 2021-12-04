Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak Reveals New Spider-Man Skins

Fortnite’s finale event for Chapter 2 is set to kick off in just a couple of hours, but prior to that time, a recently leaked trailer for Chapter 3 has revealed that an array of new skins associated with Spider-Man will soon be coming to the battle royale title. Spider-Man is a character that has been rumored to be joining Fortnite for quite some time now, and while it took longer than many fans would’ve liked to see him finally arrive, it looks like Epic Games is going all-out with his addition.

Showcased in the new trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 that came about within the past day, it was confirmed that Spider-Man will now be playable in the game in a couple of different ways. For starters, Spidey’s standard blue and red costume is front and center and will be the base version of the character that players will be able to obtain. In addition, this trailer also revealed that, at a minimum, two variant Spider-Man skins will also be making an appearance. One of these skins is the symbiote-clad Black Suit Spider-Man, while the other is the Future Foundation skin. Based on this trailer, it looks like these skins will be unlockable by purchasing the Chapter 3 Battle Pass that is available in Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while these Spider-Man skins are perhaps the most prominent thing associated with the character coming to Fortnite, some specific locations on the game’s map will also be tied to Spidey. Specifically, Epic is adding an area to the Fortnite map that is meant to be Spider-Man’s neighborhood. This locale will feature The Daily Bugle, which is the fictional newspaper company that Peter Parker works for. This section of the Fortnite map will also be doused with various webs, to make it look as though Spider-Man himself had recently come through the area.

The one thing that we have left to learn about is when Fortnite Chapter 3 will be starting. While the Chapter 2 finale event begins later today at 4pm EDT, Epic Games has yet to say when Chapter 3 will be starting. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com moving forward as we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop on everything happening with the title.

What do you think about these Spider-Man skins in Fortnite based on what we have seen so far? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.