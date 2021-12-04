Fortnite ‘The End’ Event: Start Time, Length, and Chapter 3

Fortnite is preparing to officially close the door on Chapter 2 today with the start of the game’s latest event, which is simply known as “The End”. Once this event comes to a close, Chapter 3 of Fortnite is slated to then begin, although we don’t yet know when. If you’re looking to take part in The End for yourself today, though, here’s what you can expect it to have in store.

If you’re reading this post, you’re likely wondering one thing in particular: when does today’s Fortnite live event actually begin? Obviously, it depends on your own time zone, but The End will kick off within Fortnite at 4:00 pm EDT/1:00 pm PDT. Unlike previous events that Epic Games has held within Fortnite, The End is also a one-time-only experience. So if you can’t join in to play as soon as the event kicks off, you won’t be able to take part at any other time in the future. Make sure to clear some time in your schedule today as such.

When it comes to how long The End will actually last in Fortnite, Epic Games hasn’t provided a time estimation of any sort just yet. What we do know is that the event will allow groups of up to 16-players to squad up at a single time in order to take down The Cube Queen. In addition, the live event lobby will open 30-minutes before The End actually begins, meaning that you’ll have plenty of time to group up with your friends beforehand.

The one thing that we currently don’t know much about involves the future of Fortnite after today’s Chapter 2 live event occurs. While the trailer for Chapter 3 of Fortnite has already leaked ahead of its official reveal, we still don’t know when this next phase of the game will actually kick-off. Previously, when Epic made the transition between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, it took down Fortnite as a whole for a full day. Whether or not the same thing will end up happening here with Chapter 3 remains to be seen.

We’ll be learning a whole lot more about the future of Fortnite in the coming days, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage hub right here if you want to stay in the loop with all of the biggest updates involving the world’s biggest battle royale game.