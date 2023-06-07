When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: The Wilds Start?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is taking players to the Wilds. The developers at Epic started teasing the new season a few days ago with a short teaser trailer and have followed that up with several drops showing off the new skins coming to the battle pass. With excitement at a high, players want to know exactly when they'll be able to drop in on Chapter 4 Season 3, and see everything the Wilds has to offer. Let's take a look at the release date for the next season in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season kicks off on June 9. This was officially confirmed by the first trailer Epic dropped to announce the new season. That said, we can actually look back at other seasons to get an even more exact time. Every new Fortnite season comes with downtime, which generally lasts from two to five hours. The official site says that the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass will go away starting "June 9 at 2 AM ET." The downtime will start right around then, so Season 3 should be available sometime between 4 AM and 7 AM ET.

Of course, there's always the potential for things to go wrong with new updates like this. That said, Epic has done several of these over the years, so we would be surprised to see it take much longer than five hours. Either way, Season 3 should be ready for US players during the early morning on June 9, giving them plenty of time to squad up with their friends for an evening of Fortnite to head into the weekend.

For many, the Wilds season is going to be a hit. Epic announced earlier today that Optimus Prime will officially be one of the new skins coming to the game. With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also launching on June 9, it's the perfect time for this crossover. Epic will also be making some changes to Ranked play, with a focus on lessening queue times in favor of getting players into games quickly, while still making sure that everyone is properly ranked.