Fortnite: Close Encounters LTM Now Live

Get those jetpacks ready, Fortnite players, because the latest Limited Time Mode for the wildly popular title from Epic Games is now live and ready to test that skill! For those that can’t get enough of Epic Games’ free-to-play Battle Royale mode, this latest event adds just the thing to spice things up a bit. Shoguns, jetpacks, and a lot of heat.

The new mode is finally back up and running after server issues caused the team to promptly take the LTM down. Luckily, the issue has since been resolved and players can dive right into the action!

As described by Epic Games:

Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters

Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

The only guns in this mode are the various types of Shotguns. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in Chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun types are spawned as Floor Loot.

The storm moves in more quickly than normal mid to late game.

Typical match length is about 15 minutes.

Stats are enabled for this mode.

The inclusion of jetpacks is new and will not only offer players a new way to play, but one that will definitely require a little mastering. Between the more efficient circle of death (or, you know-the actual name of ‘the storm’), the limited supplies, and the close quarters combat – this new mode definitely provides that much desired means for players to prove they’re the best.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget that the week 4 challenges are now live! From braving the center of not one but THREE storm circles, to finding that hidden space between an ice cream truck, this week’s challenges offer yet another reason to get back in the game and fight for that Victory Royale! You can check out our how-to guides, and what this week’s challenges even are, right here!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game is also expected to make the jump to Android devices, though we still don’t have an exact release date as this time. We’re expected to learn more at this year’s E3!