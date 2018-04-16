Fortnite: Close Up View of the Comet Using Replay

The latest patch to hit Fortnite was huge. So huge, it actually broke the entire game for almost a full 24 hours. Now that the servers are back up and running, Week 8’s Challenges are underway, and the Replay feature in full force, it’s time to explore the online game in closer detail than ever before.

For those unaware of what the Replay feature is that was just recently added, it’s a way to save your matches, play with camera angles, capture moments of pure hilarity and epic take downs – there are no limits and the developers want to see what you can do! Suspect foul play? You can even rewatch footage to help catch cheaters! Or, in this case, catch a pretty cool shot of that mysterious comet:

Close up view of the comet using the new Replay system! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gAP8fQ8BaL — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 11, 2018

The comet itself has been a source of interest to players since its discovery, and more and more evidence mounts towards Tilted Tower’s destruction. A popular theory is that the comet will take out the area entirely … and soon. Some are saying April 18th with the new update, while others are saying at the start of Season 4. With the new mode coming up specifically about the comet called ‘Impact’, those speculations suddenly have a lot more validity.

Interested in checking out the neat new Replay feature? Here’s what you need to know:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations

Name Plates

Player Outlines

Replay Region

Damage Effects

