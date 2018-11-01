‘Fortnite’ Cosmetic Leak Reveals a Ton of New Items Coming Soon

A new patch is now live for Fortnite players which means that the dataminers came out to play! A ton of new items have been uncovered hidden within the latest update, showing that the Halloween spirit can continue as well as a quite a few other seemingly random additions.

The leak comes courtesy of our friends over at ‘Fortnite News‘ and the latest wave of cosmetic leaks (and rarities) can be seen below:

From new back bling, to the Ruckus skin that looks like it came straight out of Rage or Borderlands, the latest wave of leaks definitely offers a lot of variety for Fortnite players. The Halloween-themed items are perfect as well since the Fortnitemares event is still going on from now until November 14th at 1PM ET.

We can also see the addition of yet another “Team Leader” rendition which looks significantly spookier than the “Cuddle” Team Leader found within the big pink bear. Still, it’s pretty amazing to see all of the various items that could potentially be making their way into the game. There’s certainly a lot to choose from!

As for what’s new in the game right now, check out what’s been added (and what’s been vaulted) with the latest patch:

Balloons added Epic rarity Comes with 20 deployable balloons. Allows the player to defy gravity by holding up to 6 balloons at a time. Primary fire button to inflate a balloon, secondary fire button to let go of a balloon. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Vending Machines. NOTE: Don’t float too high for too long, balloons only last so long at max build height.

Grappler When grappling as a vehicle passenger, the velocity of your vehicle is factored into the grapple force. Only occurs in instances where vehicle velocity will be a net gain to grapple force. Grappling as a vehicle passenger will now cause the vehicle to travel in a straight line to its destination rather than traveling in an arc.

Vaulted Semi-Auto Sniper Guided Missile Dual Pistols These items will remain available in Playground Mode.

25% of explosive damage will now penetrate through structures and the environment.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Don’t forget about the Fortnitemares event also still going on! Only a few more days to get those challenges in and earn some sweet Halloween-themed gear! The event itself is live now and will run until November 4th at 1 PM Easter Time. Get those challenges in in order to unlock skins and that exclusive Dark Engine Glider!