Fortnite Creators Talk Impactful Game Changes, Integration, and More in New Interview

Epic Games has had one hell of a year since they decided to implement a free-to-play Battle Royale mode in addition to their pre-existing Save the World feature in Fortnite. The launch wasn’t without its fair share of strife however. When initially announced, PUBG was the reigning champ credited with the successful revival of the battle royale genre and many weren’t happy to see Epic jump on that bandwagon. Even PUBG’s own creator jumped in on the anti-train, though that was later resolved. Bottom of the line is that this journey has been wild so far and it’s shows no signs of slowing down.

The PlayStation Blog recently sad down with Epic Games’ Eric Williamson, design lead, to answer a few questions about the game that only took two months to make!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about what the most significant gameplay tweak was, Williamson had to give some major props to the revamped inventory system citing that it ” had such a positive impact overall. Being able to quickly pick up or swap items makes it very quick to grab exactly what you need. Some of our items also don’t take any inventory space, so running through a pile of loot to pick it all up is a really satisfying moment. All of this helps get you back to the action as quickly as possible.”

He added, “We didn’t initially think 5 inventory slots would be enough — in fact, we even had plans right around launch time to increase the number of slots so players could carry more. But then we started seeing these really interesting choices about what players would carry, and how it forced people to prioritize what items they wanted. We realized pretty quickly that we shouldn’t make any changes to how that works.”

He also touched on how the two modes interact with each other and the intergration between the two:

“We have folks working on both modes which are both influencing in a lot of ways,” said Williamson. “A lot of the content that comes into Battle Royale was designed for PvE first, for example. Going the other way, the Combat Pro control scheme that our team implemented into Battle Royale, the Save the World later adapted a version of that. We work closely with each other and share a lot of content, so players of both modes are seeing the benefits all of the time.”

To read tips and more about what ’emergent gameplay” means, you can check out the full review right here.