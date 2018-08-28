‘Fortnite’ Players Manage to Get Inside Mystery Cube

In case you’re just coming back from vacation from Lonely Lodge, last week a giant, magical and mysterious cube appeared out of thin air in Fortnite where the lightening had previously been striking. And not long after, it began to move towards and unknown destination, a slow process that is still ongoing.

That said, some players have managed to do what nobody else has been able to: they’ve gotten inside the cube.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see — and as you would expect — there is nothing interesting inside, unfortunately. And that’s probably because you’re not supposed to be able to get inside, and by most accounts you can’t. But through some magical bugs and by chance, these players were able to. However, once inside, they couldn’t do much because the storm was coming. In other words, it’s unclear if you could build inside, as well as what would happen if you threw, say, a port-a-fort or impulse grenade. And unless someone can recreate this bug, we may never know what could be done inside the cube.

Since the cube first appeared, players have been experimenting with it as much as they’ve been concocting theories on what it means. Here’s just a few of the best results of such experimentation:

As alluded to before, nobody has been able to deduce what the giant cube is or what it means or what the in-game consequences are. However, there are some theories. And the leading one suggests it is heading near Loot Lake, though what it will do there, isn’t clear.

Whatever the case may be, there’s obviously something afoot, and it likely has to do with Season 6, which is less than 30 days away.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

For more information, media, and news on the game, click here. And as always, hit the comments section and let us know your own theories and thoughts. Is Epic Games about to destroy Loot Lake?

Source: Reddit