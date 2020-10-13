Fortnite Daredevil Release Date Leaked, Galactus Event Teased

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed when Daredevil is coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Android game. Meanwhile, a new in-game screenshot has revealed that Galactus is also coming to the game, and it looks like there will be an event alongside the villain's introduction. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't announced Galactus or a Galactus event, but eagle-eyed players have noticed that you can see Galactus flying down to the map.

The leak -- the Daredevil skin release date -- comes way of prominent Fortnite dataminer and content creator, HypeX. It's unclear if this is a datamining-related leak, but HypeX has revealed the release date of many skins before, so whether or not this information is pulled from the game's files doesn't alter its reliability. As for Daredevil, HypeX notes the character will be added to the game on October 17, aka later this week.

Meanwhile, word of Galactus doesn't come way of a leak, but the game itself. More specifically, if you look closely at one part of the sky, you can see Galactus flying down, suggesting his arrival will be imminent. Further, when Epic Games has used in-game teases like this in the past, it's usually been in relation to an imminent event.

Galactus in-game ! pic.twitter.com/1mKFZ17CKM — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

The Daredevil outfit will be in the Item Shop on the 17th! — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 12, 2020

Of course, take the Daredevil leak with a grain of salt like you would any leak. As for Galactus, it's currently unclear what Epic Games has in store for the character, but at this point, it seems safe to assume it's more than just a skin.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, and soon it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

