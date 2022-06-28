Fortnite x Dead by Daylight Crossover Potentially in the Works

Fortnite and Dead by Daylight may soon commence a crossover with one another according to recent rumors. The collab between the games will apparently be a two-way street, too, with both Dead by Daylight and Fortnite receiving content from the other. Neither Epic Games nor Behaviour Interactive have announced a crossover of this kind, but the rumors suggesting that this will happen have also perhaps already spoiled what kinds of cosmetics will be present in both games.

Over on Twitter, Fortnite insider iFireMonkey shared the tweet below recently which looked to reveal some of the first details about this rumored crossover. Another well known Fortnite news source, ShiinaBR, shared a nearly identical tweet not long afterwards. Both included the same details as well as an image of a llama from Fortnite which apparently will be the game's contribution to Dead by Daylight as a charm for players to equip.

📢 Dead by Daylight x Fortnite



Recently it's been brought to my attention that the team at Behaviour (Creators of DBD) have been discussing propositions for a Fortnite x DBD Collab.



In DBD you'd be able to get a Llama Charm & in Fortnite we'd see a Meg Thomas Skin.



/1 pic.twitter.com/boSSsOaajE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 26, 2022

While the charm is supposedly what's coming to Dead by Daylight from Fortnite, the battle royale game is rumored to get a skin for Meg Thomas, a Survivor in Dead by Daylight. Neither of the tweets sharing news of this rumor had an image of the supposed skin, however, and instead just used images from Dead by Daylight itself, so we don't yet know what Fortnite's version of Meg might look like.

Earlier this month, ShiinaBR shared an image showing the contents of a survey Epic Games was said to have sent out to Fortnite players to gauge the community's familiarity with and interest in different properties spanning games, movies, and more. Within that survey, it listed the Killer known as Legion as well as the Survivors Dwight and David. Meg wasn't on the list, but given that these rumors came during the same month as the survey, perhaps that's because Meg's skin was already finalized and Epic Games was looking to see what could be done next.

Neither game is a stranger to crossovers, and if a collab were to start anywhere, it makes sense it'd start with Meg. She's behind only Feng Min as the most-played Survivor, and even though she's not at the No. 1 spot, she has the perk of being one of the original Survivors in the game and therefore has seniority and is more recognizable.

Dead by Daylight has no shortage of characters to pick from should this collab continue, so it should be interesting to see what else, if anything, makes it into Fortnite and vice versa in the future.