Fortnite Survey Asks About Potential Elden Ring, GTA Crossovers

Epic Games is once again fielding responses from Fortnite players to see what the community is most knowledgeable about or interested via a survey which referenced tons of different ideas and properties. That survey encompassed everything from clothing brands to music groups and artists as well as characters from other video games, movies, TV shows, and other forms of media. Some of those characters even come from games like Elden Ring and the Grand Theft Auto series.

While we haven't gotten the survey ourselves to verify its contents, Fortnite dataminer and news sharer ShiinaBR tweeted out the image below which included a sweeping list of everything Epic Games supposedly included in its survey. Surveys like this one have been sent out before and look to gauge players' opinions on the entities listed below as well as to see how familiar players are with those sorts of things.

Over in the category for video games, you'll see that Melina from Elden Ring is listed. Note that that's not Malenia, the boss that everyone has trouble with. This survey asks about Melina specifically, the NPC who serves as the protagonist's guiding maiden to help them through the game. Iron Fist Alexander is also listed at the bottom there, a character which players may recall is the friendly Living Jar who can be befriended early on or caught up with later if you miss him.

Elden Ring shows up twice in the list of properties, but the Grand Theft Auto games only make one appearance. The survey asks about CJ, the character who served as the protagonist in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and is perhaps the most recognizable of characters from the games.

GTA and Elden Ring aside, there are tones of other interesting properties included in the survey, but the fact that they're mentioned doesn't mean anything will come to fruition as far as crossovers are concerned. It seems somewhat unlikely we'll be seeing Melina wielding a pickaxe and a shotgun in Fortnite, for example, but stranger crossovers have happened when it comes to the battle royale game, so it seems anything is fair game at this point.