Dead by Daylight Has a New Most-Played Killer

Dead by Daylight has plenty of Killers and Survivors to choose from with more always on the way, but naturally, some of them are favored over others. You'll see those preferences manifest in-game, of course, but that's only a small slice of the overall Dead by Daylight experience and doesn't provide a broader look at which characters are played the most. Behaviour Interactive thankfully provides that info on occasion, however, and did so again this week as part of the ongoing anniversary celebrations. Comparing this year's stats to the ones shared last year, we've got some new most-played characters topping the Killer and Survivor charts.

The stats shown below present players with figures regarding things like how many hours everyone has collectively played as well as the number of Mori kills the Killers have pulled off. Splitting two of the slides between the two different teams at play in Dead by Daylight, we see stats for the most-played Killers and Survivors.

For the Killers, the most-played characters are the Huntress, Trapper, and Wraith in that order. For the Survivors, the top picks are Feng Min, Meg Thomas, and Claudette Morel.

We're turning 6! 🥳

But enough about us, let's see what you've accomplished over the years. pic.twitter.com/iOcCo3p7Mw — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 14, 2022

If you've been active in Dead by Daylight for a while now, none of those faces should be terribly surprising. The stats last year, by comparison, showed that the most-played Killers were the Wraith, Huntress, and Doctor with Claudette, Meg, and Feng Min retaining the Survivor spots but in a different order.

Looking closer at the most-used perks, it's interesting to see how they do and don't connect to the most popular characters. Barbecue & Chili is the most-used Killer perk which comes from Leatherface, a Killer who didn't break the top three. The Survivor perk Self-Care comes from Claudette, but the other two, Dead Hard and Borrowed Time, are again from Survivors absent in the top spots.

It's also worth pointing out that while The Huntress isn't one of the first couple of Killers in Dead by Daylight and is technically DLC, her Chapter is available for free, so she's a more accessible Killer in that sense. The Trapper is the OG Killer which would naturally put him higher up since the data pulls from years of Dead by Daylight, but he also got some helpful updates not long ago that probably made him a more attractive option.