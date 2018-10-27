‘Fortnite’ Developer Raises Over $1 Billion In New Funding Round

Fortnite makes a ton of money and is currently showing no sign of slowing down. As of July, the developer behind the world’s most popular game, Epic Games, was worth $8.5 billion. And thus it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s attracting large outside investments.

According to Deadline, the North Carolina-based company has raised $1.25 billion in new funding from investors that include the likes of Smash Ventures, KKR, and Iconiq Capial.

Chinese conglomerate and media giant, Tencent, notably retains 40% of the company, but Fortnite’s success has garnered investors from the likes of Disney, Endeavor, and many more.

What will be interesting to see is whether or not Fortnite can continue its dominance through to next year. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its battle-royale mode Blackout in the picture, Battlefield V on the way, and now Red Dead Redemption 2 (and eventually Red Dead Online) out, there’s some heavy hitters swinging around it like there wasn’t for much of the year.

And with consistent performers over the years — such as Overwatch, Rocket League, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and even more so League of Legends and Dota 2 — not going anywhere, there seems like there will be very little oxygen for Fortnite to continue to grow. But, yet again, no one thought in a million years it would be this big, so who knows what the future of the game holds.

That all said, this new round of funding shows that the market is still very behind the game, and that it is likely going nowhere anytime soon.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the battle-royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage by clicking here.

In case you missed it, Epic Games has made some adjustment to Fortnitemares Cube Monster spawn rates after a wave of complaints from parts of the game’s community. Meanwhile, new and official Fortnite Funko Pops have been revealed, and include Funko takes on Rex, Dark Voyager, and more. You know, just in case you didn’t already feel like you’re home was being overtaken by Funkos.