Fortnite Devs Address Server Interruption Issues

Epic Games has just released their latest developer update video that tackles that issue that players are intimately aware of: service interruptions. With Fortnite’s previous update, everything seemed to crash down for the developers as they experiences server issues so terrible, they were forced to pull them down completely. After almost 30 full hours of serious interruptions, the team was able to get everything back into working order … but it was definitely a learning experience, and one they are touching on today in the video above.

April 12th was that dreaded day, but it did serve the purpose of helping the crew over at Epic Games prepare for the worst in the future. Dev Zack Estep took center stage to discuss what went down and to let players know that they have almost concluded their “post-mortem” findings and will be sharing all of the results here soon. They aren’t quite ready yet, but the team did offer up some in-game freebies as the first step of their apology for the disruptive period.

The issues affected both Save the World and Battle Royale, resulting in many not even being able to log-in, while others were stuck in ongoing queues. For those lucky enough to get in the game itself, the online experience was rife with an unusual amount of glitches and lag that made it almost unplayable for those actually playing. Thankfully, Epic is very good when it comes to staying involved in the community and being transparent with players and because of that – they gave us frequent updates along the way to recovery.

As soon as we have the full post-mortem results, we’ll update you immediately with what they had to say. Clearly, though, they found something useful because another huge update went live this week and there were no resulting issues that stopped players from taking to the game and Week 9’s challenges. We hope they continue to find success with each update, especially as we approach the conclusion of this damn comet saga surrounding the entity and surrounding meteors found in-game.