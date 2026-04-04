April 14 is going to be a huge day for Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it’s arguably going to be the biggest day of 2026 so far for the subscription service and those subscribed to it on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This is thanks to two day-one Xbox Game Pass games being added. The one is a port of 2025’s best game, while the other is a brand-new release of an Xbox console exclusive that Xbox fans have been waiting years for.

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The former of these two day-one Xbox Game Pass titles is Hades II, which was 2025’s highest-rated game on Metacritic. This roguelike action game has been available on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC since last year, but it’s finally coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. And the moment it arrives on Xbox Series X, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is the best game added to Xbox Game Pass so far this year, and it will be one of the highest-rated games in its library. The other Xbox Game Pass day one game is Replaced, an Xbox console exclusive, which was announced back in 2021 and slated to release in 2022. Then it got delayed, and this delay ended up lasting four years. Suffice to say, many Xbox fans have been waiting for it for a while. It’s unlikely to rival Hades II in terms of quality, but it does look very promising.

Hades II

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Hades II is a roguelike action game, and a direct sequel to 2020’s equally acclaimed Hades. It is the fifth release from Supergiant Games, which was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco. In the independent games space, it is among the premier studios.

Upon release, Hades II generated a range of scores on Metacritic of 94 to 98. To this end, it is one of the best roguelike games of all time. And like many games in the genre, it offers up a ton of content. Just to mainline the game takes about 30 hours, but completionists will need more like 100 hours with the game. Those who want to strike a balance between these two, experience the main story plus the core side content, will need approximately 50 hours with the 2025 game.

Replaced

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Replaced is a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer action game from Belarus developer Sad Cat Games, which will debut with the release. How good the game will be remains to be seen, but this has been one of the most anticipated indie releases since its announcement back in 2021.

How long either of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. What we do know is that neither is going to be a permanent addition, as neither is an Xbox-owned game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.