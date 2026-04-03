5 More Great 1980s Animated Shows Not Enough People Remember

The 80s were a golden era for children’s cartoons and, on a broader scale, animation, and all you need to do to verify that is look at many of the iconic franchises that launched over the course of that decade. Whether you’re looking at shows like Transformers and Thundercats, or G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and Ducktales, or more cult classics like Dino-Riders and M.A.S.K., there’s a show that you likely loved if you were an 80’s kid at heart. While some of those shows get most of the attention, we’ve collected 5 more great 1980s animated shows that not enough people remember, but absolutely should.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. SilverHawks

ThunderCats is an iconic animated series from Rankin/Bass Productions, and they looked to follow a similar blueprint for another big animated series titled SilverHawks. There were certainly similarities between the two concepts, and while both shows dealt with alien races and epic battles with fantastical technology, SilverHawks was primarily based in space, so it featured a more cosmic focus.

Those who watched it had the chance to meet a cool team of heroes that included Quicksilver, Steelheart, Steelwill, The Copper Kidd, and the awesome musician cowboy known as Bluegrass. The action was epic, and the air-focused combat and action sequences gave the show a complete style of its own. The series was unfortunately cancelled after one season, though it has gone on to become a cult favorite in the years since, and deserves a look if you’ve never had the chance to experience it.

4. The World of David The Gnome

While there were plenty of science fiction and superhero-styled shows during the 80s, there were also a variety of more lighthearted shows that were perfect comfort food, and one of the best was The World of David the Gnome. The 1985 animated series was based on the original children’s books The Secret Book of Gnomes, and the story followed the adventures of David, Lisa, Swift the Fox, and the rest of their forest allies as they tried to protect the ancient trees that were also their ancestors.

One of the most identifiable parts of the series is the voice work of Tom Bosley as David, as he would start episodes with his narration, and it was a perfect fit for the show’s whimsical feel. The delightful animation brought the Gnomes and their friends to life perfectly, and while there was still action throughout the series, the show’s sweet charm was its leading aspect, and it deserves a watch, especially if you’ve never seen it.

3. Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs

All you need to do is watch one scene from Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs to recognize its 80s style, and that style still holds up. That’s partly because Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs was actually assembled and re-edited with footage from an anime titled Star Musketeer Bismarck after the English language rights were purchased by WEP, who also made the English version of Voltron.

Obviously, Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs didn’t obtain the same amount of success as Voltron, but it still deserves a look and some attention. The series takes place in a future where Humans are living on colonized planets all over the universe, and protecting those civilians from the deadly Outriders are the specialty operatives known as the Star Sheriffs. Do you want awesome music and battles fought with jets, cavalry on space horses, and giant mechs? Well, you’ve come to the right place, and every battle feels absurdly epic. Plus, the story is actually pretty entertaining, so if you are looking for something different, this might be your jam.

2. Danger Mouse

One of the classic 80s duos was the secret agent tandem of Danger Mouse and Penfold, and Danger Mouse’s unique British charm and delightful humor paired brilliantly with the James Bond elements that inspired it. From the show’s witty narration to the duo’s mid-fight banter, the show was firmly tongue-in-cheek and always fun.

The character designs were also fantastic, including the arch villain Baron Silas Greenback and his fluffy pet Nero, Colonel K, Professor Heinrich Von Squawkencluck, and J.J. Quark, just to name a few. Even Danger Mouse’s car was absurdly cool, and it all combined for a stylish and often hilarious secret agent parody that is as delightful as ever.

1. Ulysses 31

Taking the number one spot on this list is a series that stateside viewers only got half a season of, but it more than made an impression, and its amazing qualities still hold up all these years later. That series is titled Ulysses 31, and the ambitious series brought a cosmic spin and unique stakes to the Greek epic Homer’s Odyssey, as viewers followed Ulysses’s journey home through the most challenging of circumstances thanks to the anger and meddling of Zeus.

If that sounds awesome, it actually was, and even now the series impresses. The show’s environments and characters were incredibly detailed, and the battles were epic and full of stylish action, vibrant colors, and eye-popping effects. The stories weren’t afraid to mix in some heavier topics either, and characters, their motives, and their decisions were often unpredictable. The show wasn’t perfect, but it deserved much more love than it received when it launched, and it’s absolutely worth going back to see what it had to offer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!