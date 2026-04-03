Missing PS5 Game Returns as Free PlayStation Plus Game

After disappearing back in November 2025, a missing PS5 game has finally been restored to the PlayStation Plus library, allowing subscribers to play it for free for the first time in months. It remains unclear if its time in the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will now be extended to correct this period, where it was randomly and inexplicably unaccessible. At the time, Sony didn’t say a word about the issue, and this has not changed, but it has been fixed.

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A few months ago, in November 2025, a PS5 and PS4 game from 2021 and from We’re Five Games, Infogrames, and Atari called Totally Reliable Delivery Service was removed from the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. PS4 games and PS5 games are removed from these libraries every month, so on the surface level, this isn’t that noteworthy, except it wasn’t supposed to be removed. Then December, January, February, and March happened, and it remained missing with no explanation. And as randomly as it disappeared, it has returned. This may sound crazy, but it actually has happened a few times over the past year or two. There is clearly some type of bug or administrative error that is triggering these random removals, and every time it happens, it takes Sony months to correct the problem.

2021 PS4 and PS5 Game

For those unfamiliar with this 5-year-old game, but who are now interested because it is once again free with some tiers of PS Plus, it’s essentially a physics sandbox game. In the game, you must make use of odd machinery and gadgets to deliever packages to their destination in a world where physics wants to stop you. Not literally, but they are working against you.

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The 2021 game has Metacritic scores that range from the 40s to the 60s, which is pretty poor. Its user reviews are a bit more positive, though. For example, on the PlayStation Store, PS4 and PS5 users collectively rate the game a 3.93 out of 5 stars after more than 4,400 user reviews.

Normally, Totally Reliable Delivery Service costs $14.99 on the PS Store, and it offers about 3 to 10 hours of content, depending on your skill level and how much of the game you want to “complete.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.