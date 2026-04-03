The Egg Hunt is officially back in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty. This fan-favorite event has become a mainstay for Diamond Dynasty fans, bringing big rewards that will bolster your lineup. However, developer Sony San Diego Studios does not make earning these rewards easy. You’ll need to solve several riddles to figure out how to unlock each egg, and then complete the tasks associated with each riddle. Figuring all of that out on your own can be tough, so we’ve put together a quick guide showing exactly how to solve each riddle and everything you can earn. Here’s the full breakdown for the Egg Hunt event in MLB The Show 26.
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MLB The Show 26 Egg Hunt Rewards
It’s a blast to solve all the riddles, but the reason you’re going through all that is the rewards. Here’s everything you can pick up in the Egg Hunt Program Pass:
- 10 Points: 87 OVR Tyler Rogers
- 20 Points: Coach “Springs” Into Action Icon
- 30 Points: 88 OVR Phil Rizzuto
- 40 Points: Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Icon
- 50 Points: 89 OVR Jason Varitek
- 60 Points: 5x The Show Packs
- 70 Points: 2,500 XP
- 80 Points: Golden Egg Icon
- 90 Points: 1x Candy Basket Deluxe Pack
- 100 Points: 90 OVR Jackson Merill and 5,000 XP
Outside of the pass, there are several Egg Hunt players that you can earn via packs and challenges. These are also available to buy off the Marketplace, so you don’t have to completely rely on luck. That said, getting lucky will save you a ton of Stubs, so keep those fingers crossed. Here’s the list:
- 92 OVR Mookie Betts (Chase Pack)
- 90 OVR Cam Schlittler
- 90 OVR James Wood
- 90 OVR Rafael Devers
- 90 OVR Bryan Reynolds
- 90 OVR Austin Riley
- 90 OVR Ray Durham
- 89 OVR Colson Mongomery (Event Reward)
- 88 OVR Torii Hunter
- 88 OVR Shawn Armstrong
- 88 OVR Masyn Winn
- 88 OVR Jim Kaat
- 88 OVR Kyle Stowers
- 88 OVR Mike Napoli
How to Find Every Egg in MLB The Show 26
This year’s version of the Egg Hunt brings back player choice from MLB The Show 25. You don’t have to complete everything to earn all of the Program rewards, which is great for anyone who doesn’t have a ton of time. You’ll still be rewarded with packs, but it’s not too significant. That said, if you want to track everything down, here’s how to find each Egg:
- Yellow Egg – Capture all of the Strongholds on the Egg Map
- Blue Egg – Complete the Egg Map
- Pink Egg – Complete the Egg Diamond Quest Map for a Chance at this Egg
- Purple Egg – Complete the Egg Diamond Quest Map for a Chance at this Egg
- Orange Egg – Complete the four Moments in the Program
- Red Egg – Three stolen bases in multiplayer modes
- Green Egg – 10 doubles in multiplayer modes
How to Solve the Egg Hunt Riddles
The classic Egg Hunt Mystery Missions will also reward you with Program points. This is another way to get around earning all of the Eggs, as you’ll rack up quite a few Program points just for solving these riddles. All of the solutions below have been confirmed. Here is the list:
Riddle 1: Wait a Third… Remember this one?
- Win a game with gold Clay Holmes (Yankees’ Team Affinity) – Confirmed
Riddle 2: Customizable Mini Seasons Length. Are you liking the ability to change the number of games in Mini Seasons? We’d rate it a 7/28
- Earn 500 PXP with players wearing #7 or #28 in Mini Seasons. – Confirmed with Bobby Witt Jr.
Riddle 3: Conq Mysterymaxxing. Bro can’t even type a title correctly lol
- Get an extra base hit with Gold Troy Tulowitzki – Confirmed
Riddle 4: I’m Blue. We’re literally telling you what to do
- Win a game with Kerry Wood. Revealed by looking at the hidden message in the Moments. – Confirmed
Riddle 5: Whoops, he’s not supposed to be here. Uhhh…what is he doing there?
- Pitch one inning with A.J. Puk – Confirmed
Riddle 6: Kyle Test. Diamond Quest – Kyle Test
- Hit a home run with any Kyle in Diamond Quest – Confirmed
Riddle 7-10: 7/2/2022
- These four riddles are all pointing to the game in 2022 when Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson, Juan Yepez, and Nolan Gorman went back-to-back-to-back-to-back with home runs. Fortunately, you just need to hit extra base hits with all four players to finish these four riddles. – Confirmed
Once you finish all of that, you’ll be nearly finished with the Program. Just grab a few Eggs, and you’ll have everything you need to wrap up the Egg Hunt in MLB The Show 26.
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