The Egg Hunt is officially back in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty. This fan-favorite event has become a mainstay for Diamond Dynasty fans, bringing big rewards that will bolster your lineup. However, developer Sony San Diego Studios does not make earning these rewards easy. You’ll need to solve several riddles to figure out how to unlock each egg, and then complete the tasks associated with each riddle. Figuring all of that out on your own can be tough, so we’ve put together a quick guide showing exactly how to solve each riddle and everything you can earn. Here’s the full breakdown for the Egg Hunt event in MLB The Show 26.

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MLB The Show 26 Egg Hunt Rewards

It’s a blast to solve all the riddles, but the reason you’re going through all that is the rewards. Here’s everything you can pick up in the Egg Hunt Program Pass:

10 Points: 87 OVR Tyler Rogers

20 Points: Coach “Springs” Into Action Icon

30 Points: 88 OVR Phil Rizzuto

40 Points: Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Icon

50 Points: 89 OVR Jason Varitek

60 Points: 5x The Show Packs

70 Points: 2,500 XP

80 Points: Golden Egg Icon

90 Points: 1x Candy Basket Deluxe Pack

100 Points: 90 OVR Jackson Merill and 5,000 XP

Outside of the pass, there are several Egg Hunt players that you can earn via packs and challenges. These are also available to buy off the Marketplace, so you don’t have to completely rely on luck. That said, getting lucky will save you a ton of Stubs, so keep those fingers crossed. Here’s the list:

92 OVR Mookie Betts (Chase Pack)

90 OVR Cam Schlittler

90 OVR James Wood

90 OVR Rafael Devers

90 OVR Bryan Reynolds

90 OVR Austin Riley

90 OVR Ray Durham

89 OVR Colson Mongomery (Event Reward)

88 OVR Torii Hunter

88 OVR Shawn Armstrong

88 OVR Masyn Winn

88 OVR Jim Kaat

88 OVR Kyle Stowers

88 OVR Mike Napoli

How to Find Every Egg in MLB The Show 26

This year’s version of the Egg Hunt brings back player choice from MLB The Show 25. You don’t have to complete everything to earn all of the Program rewards, which is great for anyone who doesn’t have a ton of time. You’ll still be rewarded with packs, but it’s not too significant. That said, if you want to track everything down, here’s how to find each Egg:

Yellow Egg – Capture all of the Strongholds on the Egg Map

Blue Egg – Complete the Egg Map

Pink Egg – Complete the Egg Diamond Quest Map for a Chance at this Egg

Purple Egg – Complete the Egg Diamond Quest Map for a Chance at this Egg

Orange Egg – Complete the four Moments in the Program

Red Egg – Three stolen bases in multiplayer modes

Green Egg – 10 doubles in multiplayer modes

How to Solve the Egg Hunt Riddles

The classic Egg Hunt Mystery Missions will also reward you with Program points. This is another way to get around earning all of the Eggs, as you’ll rack up quite a few Program points just for solving these riddles. All of the solutions below have been confirmed. Here is the list:

Riddle 1: Wait a Third… Remember this one?

Win a game with gold Clay Holmes (Yankees’ Team Affinity) – Confirmed

Riddle 2: Customizable Mini Seasons Length. Are you liking the ability to change the number of games in Mini Seasons? We’d rate it a 7/28

Earn 500 PXP with players wearing #7 or #28 in Mini Seasons. – Confirmed with Bobby Witt Jr.

Riddle 3: Conq Mysterymaxxing. Bro can’t even type a title correctly lol

Get an extra base hit with Gold Troy Tulowitzki – Confirmed

Riddle 4: I’m Blue. We’re literally telling you what to do

Win a game with Kerry Wood. Revealed by looking at the hidden message in the Moments. – Confirmed

Riddle 5: Whoops, he’s not supposed to be here. Uhhh…what is he doing there?

Pitch one inning with A.J. Puk – Confirmed

Riddle 6: Kyle Test. Diamond Quest – Kyle Test

Hit a home run with any Kyle in Diamond Quest – Confirmed

Riddle 7-10: 7/2/2022

These four riddles are all pointing to the game in 2022 when Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson, Juan Yepez, and Nolan Gorman went back-to-back-to-back-to-back with home runs. Fortunately, you just need to hit extra base hits with all four players to finish these four riddles. – Confirmed

Once you finish all of that, you’ll be nearly finished with the Program. Just grab a few Eggs, and you’ll have everything you need to wrap up the Egg Hunt in MLB The Show 26.

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