Steam Giving Away Two PC Games for Free for Next 72 Hours

Between now and April 6, Steam is giving away two PC games for free. This gives PC gamers roughly 72 hours to claim each Steam game for free. And one of these Steam games is a massively popular PC game that Steam users normally have to pay $24.99 for. The other is a smaller $5 game. Combined, the pair offers $30 in savings. Neither has ever been given away for free on Steam, and there is no guarantee they will be made free in the future either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these two new free Steam games is Empyrean, Frozen District, and PlayWay’s 2018 simulation game, House Flipper, which was one of the most popular Steam games of its year. In 2023, it got a sequel, but the sequel is not available for free; only the first game is. Meanwhile, the sequel may be newer, but the first game actually has the better ratings. To this end, it has a 94% approval rating across a whopping 45,008 user reviews, which nets the PC game a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. The other new free Steam game is a 2021 release from Take Them Games called Depths of Horror: Mushroom Day. This first-person adventure horror game has a 74% approval rating by contrast. And unlike House Flipper, which is Steam Deck Verified, Valve has not tested Depths of Horror: Mushroom Day for Steam Deck, so its compatibility is listed as “Unknown.”

Popular 2018 Steam Game

Play video

House Flipper was released back in 2018, before the simulation genre was flooded with games. In other words, it was quite novel eight years ago, and was rewarded for it. As the name implies, you buy, repair, and remodel devastated houses to give them a second life and to make a profit on them. The game is more about being a one-man renovation crew than anything else, as the actual remodeling is the core gameplay loop.

2021 Horror Game

Depths of Horror: Mushroom Day is a small, very budget horror game that is far from the best the genre has to offer, but it is good for a jump scare or two. In the game, you plunge deep into a unique cave system after discovering it one day while picking mushrooms. The cave is not any ordinary cave, though.

Once claimed, both of these PC games are permanent additions to your Steam Library, but they have to be claimed before April 6 1:00 p.m. EST. After this, they will revert to their normal price points.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.