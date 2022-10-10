Fortnite Report Claims Doctor Who Content is Coming

At this point, it seems like there are very few major brands that haven't had a crossover with Fortnite. Doctor Who is one exception, but that could change in the near future. According to two Fortnite insiders, a Doctor Who collaboration is currently in development. The original source for the rumor comes from @FNBRintel, and that claim has been backed up by @ShinnaBR, who claims to have been "shown evidence of this collaboration." While both of these sources are reliable, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by Epic Games.

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

FORTNITE X DOCTOR WHO



A Doctor Who collaboration is coming to Fortnite in the future, according to @FNBRintel.



I was also shown evidence of this collaboration, so I can confirm that this claim is real. pic.twitter.com/ZHkrczMiZo — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 9, 2022

Unfortunately, neither insider offered anything more concrete about the Doctor Who collaboration, including what skins might be made available. Every fan of the series has their own personal favorite Doctor, and Epic Games has no shortage of potential skins. Of course, we could also see the Daleks added as an in-game enemy, or the TARDIS added as a point of interest on the Fortnite map. There are a lot of really fun ways that Epic Games could use the license, but it's all just speculation until we get some kind of official announcement!

Fans of Doctor Who that aren't as familiar with Fortnite need only look at the game's Marvel collaborations for a hint of what's possible. Over the last few years, Epic Games has gone all out with the Marvel brand, adding tons of characters, locations, and items spanning the company's history. However, some of Fortnite's collaborations have been significantly smaller; when the game added content based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise, the game focused solely on Snake Eyes. If a Doctor Who collaboration really is in development, hopefully it will be on the bigger side!

