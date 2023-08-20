Fortnite x Doctor Who Crossover Seeming On Hold Permanently

Fortnite is no stranger to massive crossover events. In fact, it's kind of what it does at this point. However, with so many moving brands, the team at Epic sometimes has to move them around to make it all fit. For example, it was recently leaked that the rumored Doctor Who crossover had been pushed back to make way for an upcoming Lego collab. Now, it sounds like the Doctor Who content is permanently on hold because of that pushback. Of course, all of this info is coming from various leakers, so it's important to take it with a grain of salt. That said, it sounds like Fortnite players might not be getting a Doctor Who crossover any time soon.

The new info comes from FNBRintel on Twitter, a notable leaker who has a solid track record for doing this kind of thing. Essentially, the rumored pushback has caused the Doctor Who collab to no longer line up with the TV show's anniversary content that's coming out this fall. By moving it back to December or later, everything won't get the perfect cross-band pollination the Doctor Who team was looking for. Because of that, the Fortnite team is working to "[reconceptualize]...any unnecessary content."

I have received some new information regarding Doctor Who X #Fortnite, here's what was told.



As you'd probably assume, this means the Doctor Who collab is up in the air right now. Again, it's important to remember that none of this is official, but it does line up with everything we currently know. Things could continue to move around on Fortnite's release calendar, but we'll have to wait and see what's announced in the near future. Either way, it definitely seems like Doctor Who-related content will, at some point, come to Fortnite, it just doesn't seem like it's going to come alongside the official anniversary content coming to the TV show this fall.

For now, there are plenty of other things to do in Fortnite while we wait until Epic makes an official announcement regarding Doctor Who. Players just got new Jujutsu Kaisen content, and there are new WWE-themed skins coming soon.