Fortnite x WWE Leaks Reveal Apparent Release Date

Fortnite is no stranger to crossover content. At this point, it's almost more known for bringing in properties like Lego, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Doctor Who than it is for being a quality battle royale game. One of the crossovers we've known is coming thanks to leaks and cryptic hints from developer Epic itself is an upcoming WWE collab that is bringing Superstars Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch to the game. The latest Fortnite leak has seemingly announced the actual release date, and it's coming very soon.

The leak comes courtesy of a collab between Twitter users ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR, both of which are well-known in the Fortnite leak scene as reliable sources. They claim that the WWE crossover is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 16 at 8 PM ET. They also say that content creators will get the skins a full day early, potentially helping drive excitement around them as Epic tries to entice everyone to run out and pick up the skins when they drop.

At this point, that's all we really know. None of the leaks have said anything about other items coming alongside the skins, but it seems likely. After all, most crossover content comes with supplemental items and it's almost too easy to see Epic drop in something related to a championship belt, especially considering they've used an image of one to tease the content. We also don't know how much the skins will cost, though the recent Jujutsu Kaisen collab came in at 1,500 V-Bucks per skin. It's highly possible these skins will come in at around the same price, but they might also change things up depending on what else comes alongside the WWE skins.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, Switch, and PC consoles. If the leaks turn out to be true, then the WWE content will be out on August 16. Keep in mind that this is leaked info, so take it with a grain of salt. Things could easily change if something comes up for either Epic Games or the WWE.