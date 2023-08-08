Fortnite Adds Jujutsu Kaisen Skins, Quests, and Abilities

After Fortnite leaks first pointed to a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover before Epic Games eventually confirmed it, the Jujutsu Kaisen collab is officially live in the battle royale game right now with new skins, quests, and abilities added to the game. Four main skins in total have been added to Fortnite with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo all part of the lineup, but the way that players actually obtain these skins differs depending on which one you want. Like some of the other larger collabs that naturally lean towards powers, abilities, and the like, certain powers inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen will be available in matches, too.

To get the skins, you've got two options. Getting the outfits for Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo is easy: buy them from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks each or get a bundle that they're part of, and that's that. For Yuji, however, things are a bit different. Yuji's skin is locked behind the Premium Pass for the Jujutsu Kaisen event, but once you buy that, you get the Streetwear Yuji Itadori outfit right away. By completing Break the Curse! Quests, you'll level up through the Premium Pass, and once you get to the end of it, your final reward is the Jujutsu High version of Yuji.

Both the free and paid versions of the Jujutsu Kaisen battle pass are filled with cosmetics from the show, so you'll get more of them that way by completing quests and leveling your way through the pass. Epic Games did note that the paid and free items from the pass aren't necessarily exclusive to the event, so we may see them return in the future at some point via the Item Shop.

As for the in-game effects of this Jujutsu Kaisen collab, Epic Games said that there'd be "Cursed Llamas" moseying about the map which will drop the Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple powers once they're cracked open. The former takes inspiration from Nobara's hammer usage and consists of "a swift hammer combo that launches nails filled with cursed energy" while the latter uses Gojo's powers to "erases buildings in its path and deals damage over time to enemies."

Fortnite's Jujutsu Kaisen collab is live in the game now with new quests set to be added over the next few weeks.