Fortnite Leaks Suggest Limited Time Racing Mode for Chapter 5

Fortnite is constantly churning through its content, meaning that the developers at Epic have to continually create new things for players to do. With so much flowing through the game, things tend to leak out early relatively often. In fact, before being officially confirmed, recently announced collabs like Jujutsu Kaisen and Terminator were leaked on Twitter. One of the latest leaks doesn't involve a crossover and won't be ready until Chapter 5 launches later this year, but it's something that should excite most Fortnite fans. Supposedly, a new Limited Time Racing Mode is coming to Fortnite this winter.

This leak comes courtesy of iFireMonkey on Twitter who put together info they got from NotJulesDev and HYPEX. The racing mode will have four different modes within it: Death Race, Easy Rider, Casual, and Competitive. There are at least 17 known maps to race across, so players will have plenty of variety to dig into.

Fortnite Racing Mode Info Recap (Delmar)



The Baseline Info:

- Has a "Garage" Tab in lobby with customizable vehicle

- Currently being tested on Chapter 5 – Season 1

- Has a unique Battle Pass

- Supports Competitive

- Has Time Trials

- Has a Tutorial



The Modes:

- Death Race

-… pic.twitter.com/gCS0FZgjPv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 31, 2023

On top of all that, players will have their own garage in which they'll be able to customize their vehicle. Given that this is Fortnite, it seems reasonable to suspect there will be tie-ins with other media properties, but that hasn't really been confirmed just yet. That said, there are hints about both Doctor Who and Rocket League being involved, but none of that is as concrete as everything else. What we do know is that LTM racing will have its own unique Battle Pass full of unlocks. Most likely, this will include all kinds of cosmetics you can use in your garage to fine-tune the look of your vehicle.

Of course, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is still a few months away. The current best guess for its release is November or December, though Epic Games hasn't said anything official yet. Regardless, there will be all kinds of new partnerships popping up in the meantime. As mentioned above, we already know about things like Jujutsu Kaisen, but there will undoubtedly be more. The biggest of these might be a Lego collab that's been rumored several times, though the also rumored Doctor Who crossover might give it a run for its money.