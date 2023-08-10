Fortnite Rumor Claims LEGO Collaboration Could be Bigger Than Expected

For several months now, rumors have been circulating about a LEGO collaboration coming to Fortnite. While Epic Games has yet to make any kind of official announcement, several reputable leakers in the game's community have found evidence for the collaboration in the game's files. In a new post from @ShiinaBR, the leaker suggests that the v.27.00 update might not actually be a new season, but will instead by the LEGO collaboration, "which is rumored to be so big that it could be considered the size of a new season."

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

So far, I can neither confirm nor deny this rumor as I haven't heard anything yet about the LEGO collab or a potential Season 5...



It does seem weird that a xx.00 update would not be a new season, as this never happened before, but there is a first time for anything, I guess — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 10, 2023

@ShiinaBR goes on to say that they cannot confirm or deny this rumor, but does find it weird that a "xx.00 update would not be a new season, as this never happened before," but does suggest that "there is a first time for everything." It's worth noting that rumors about the update in January also suggested that this would be a big one, with claims that Fortnite could be getting an entire LEGO island. So even if this situation seems unlikely, it would fit with what previous leaks have suggested. That said, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. Over the years, there have been a lot of Fortnite rumors that didn't pan out, or took a long time to materialize.

For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see how this all plays out. Fortnite has featured a lot of interesting collaborations over the years, but if done the right way, the LEGO brand could lend itself to being one of the best ones yet. LEGO has a long history with video games, and there have been a lot of great ones over the years. If Epic Games truly is building a big crossover between the two, hopefully it will deliver on its potential, while also giving Fortnite fans something memorable.

Is there something you'd like to see done with the LEGO franchise in Fortnite? Do you think it's coming as part of update v.27.00? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!