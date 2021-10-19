Fortnite Reveals Dune Skins, Emote and More

Following Fortnite leaks that suggested as much, the battle royale game has now gotten a crossover with the new Dune movie that’s coming out in just a couple of days. Epic Games announced on Tuesday that skins for Paul Atreides and Chani – two Dune characters played by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, respectively – will be purchasable through the Item Shop starting on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Joining those two character skins are other cosmetics which can either be purchased individually or as bundles.

The announcement of the Dune crossover event was accompanied by a trailer featuring Chalamet and Zendaya as well as previews of what the different cosmetics look like in-game. As players might’ve come to expect now given how other crossovers have been handled, the cosmetics available consist of things like outfits, back bling, pickaxes, a glider, and a unique emote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A born leader and a powerful warrior come together. Stay tuned for more updates on these Dune legends dropping into the Island.



Read more: https://t.co/06laTEhpmF pic.twitter.com/kDOooT30tQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 19, 2021

“Destined to change the course of the universe, Paul Atreides weaves his own destiny and now, with Chani at his side, their travels take them to the heart of a battle they had not prepared for… a battle on the Fortnite Island,” a preview of the Dune crossover explained.

The full list of Dune cosmetics that’ll be available in Fortnite can be found below:

Outfits

Paul Atreides Outfit: Beyond fear, his destiny awaits. (Comes with an alt masked Style)

Chani Outfit: A powerful Fremen warrior and skilled survivalist.

Accessories

Ornithopter Glider: Multi-winged attack ship

Fremkit Back Bling: Essential for survival on the harsh desert world of Dune.

Chani’s Satchel Back Bling: Chani’s personal Fremkit.

Sand Walk Emote: Walk like Arrakis natives.

Twinblades Pickaxe: The weapon of choice for an Atreides warrior

Maker Hooks Pickaxe: A Fremen hook used to ride sandworms

After plenty of teasers and more than one delay, the release date of Dune is finally approaching. The movie got its final trailer not long ago, and on October 22nd, it’ll be available in theaters and on HBO Max. To hold you over until that date and until the new Dune items come to Fortnite, a synopsis for the upcoming movie is found below.

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people,” the Dune synopsis reads. “As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”