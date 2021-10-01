Dune Release Date Delayed Again

✖

Warner Bros. has once again delayed the release date for their latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune -- although if that sentence sends a chill up your spine, you can take it at least a little bit easy: the shift only pushes the movie back three weeks, until October 22, rather than the "sometime in 2022" that probably immediately popped into your head. While Warner Bros.' decision to release Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong as day-and-date digital release on HBO Max along with their theatrical debuts has led to a good deal of friction with Legendary, the production house behind the films, it does not appear those disagreements are related to the decision to delay Dune.

According to Variety, a number of Warner releases have been shuffled around, with The Many Saints of Newark (a spinoff of The Sopranos) being pushed back a week from September 24 until October 1, necessitating a move by Dune. At the same time, Clint Eastwood's upcoming Cry Macho, originally slated for the October 22 slot Dune will now occupy, is moving to September 17.

A recent report claimed, "It hasn’t been decided yet if Legendary’s other Warner Bros. title Dune will go day and date theatrical and on HBO Max. This is despite the fact that the latter streaming service keeps promoting it as part of their 2021 suite. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong this past weekend makes a clear argument in Legendary’s negotiations with Warner to keep that all-star sci-fi movie strictly in theaters."

While some filmmakers have expressed frustration with the day-and-date release plot that Warner chose to keep their theatrical releases going in 2021, most have grudgingly accepted or said that they understand the thinking behind the shift. Legendary has been the most public exception, threatening legal action and pitching a fit before a private agreement was reached. In light of the box office success of Godzilla vs. Kong, it seems as though they might want Warner to reconsider the terms of whatever that agreement was.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Barring any further changes, Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.