Fortnite x Dune Crossover Possibly Leaked

Over the last few years, Fortnite‘s crossovers with various films have become so common that it’s almost unusual when a major motion picture does not end up with content in the game. Given that, it should come as little surprise that Fortnite will apparently receive skins, items, and emotes based on the upcoming adaptation of Dune. The content was revealed in a new post by reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, and it looks pretty authentic, though Epic Games has not made an announcement just yet. The movie is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max later this week, so we could see this content arrive in the game any day now.

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

As shown in the Tweet above, the skins will be based on Paul Atreides and Chani, who are portrayed in the film by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, respectively. The game will also get back bling based on the Fremkit and Chani’s Satchel, a glider based on the Ornithopter, harvesting tools based on the Twinblades and Maker Hooks, and an emote based on the Sand Walk. Last but not least, a loading screen featuring The Stickworm will also be available. Hopefully, an announcement from Epic Games won’t be too far away!

Zendaya’s skin in the game might come as welcome news to fans of the Spider-Man films. Marvel’s wall-crawler has yet to appear in Fortnite, but another recent leak from @HYPEX points to a Spider-Man skin currently in the works. In all likelihood, a skin based on the character will coincide with December’s release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, at which point, Fortnite fans that buy Zendaya’s skin from Dune could always pretend they have MJ, as well!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. Dune will release October 22nd, in theaters and on HBO Max.

What do you think of these leaked skins for Fortnite? Are you looking forward to Dune‘s release later this week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!