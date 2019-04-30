Fortnite Duo Quits After Winning Tournament, Calls Out Epic Over Balancing Issues

The competitive Fortnite scene has been heating up this year, especially with the beginning of the Fortnite World Cup. The Collegiate Starleague finals were recently held in Atlantic City, with University of Georgia’s Ibrahim Diaz and Jack Stuttard claiming top honors with an epic victory royale. That said, after beating out the competition, the duo had a few words for Epic Games regarding the balancing issues that have popped up recently, and they even announced that they are quitting competitive Fortnite as they “don’t really like the game that much anymore,” according to Stuttard.

During the post-win interview, the duo expressed their opinions on the state of Fortnite and what Epic Games has been doing about it. “We’ll see what happens,” Stuttard said. “Epic is kind of messing around a little bit with the way they’re balancing everything.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it came time for Diaz to offer up his two cents, he took a more diplomatic approach. “Well, we’ve decided that we don’t want to play competitive Fortnite anymore,” Diaz said. “So we’re going to move on to different games, or just probably do different stuff.”

Fortnite has been in a bit of hot water with some of its fans as of late. Ever since they removed the Siphon feature from Battle Royale and made it exclusive to the Arena mode, a lot of the competitive scene has been up in arms. This has been especially apparent on the likes of Twitter when every post by the Fortnite account is met with numerous replies calling for them to “Revert.”

However, Epic recently released a statement about how the majority of players are glad that Siphon was removed from casual play. “Everybody enjoyed receiving health and shields for eliminations after we introduced the changes to the core modes, but there was an unexpected consequence: players at large grew more frustrated with Fortnite play, feeling they had less of a chance due to encounters with high-skill players with full health and shields,” they said. “Ultimately, Siphon increased engagement for the highest-skilled 10%, while the remaining 90% were more frustrated and played less.”

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on what’s happening with the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you agree with the duo that quit just after winning the CSL Fortnite season? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!