Fortnite’s Family Guy Collab Was Almost Very Different

It seems that Fortnite’s previous collaboration with Family Guy was almost quite different. At the end of 2023, Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite went live and prominently featured Peter Griffin from Fox the animated series Family Guy. Peter wasn’t only available to unlock as a skin in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, but he was also a boss that Fortnite players could fight against on the island. Now, based on new leaks that have come about, it seems that Peter’s appearance in Fortnite nearly went in a completely different direction.

In recent days, a major leak has come about tied to Disney which happened to contain some brief information related to the company’s various collabs in Fortnite. Based on what has started to appear across social media and other platforms, this leak featured some early concepts for Peter Griffin’s design in Fortnite which more closely resembles his standard appearance in the TV show. The finalized version of Peter that ended up being added to Fortnite saw him becoming muscular, but it looks as though that this wasn’t always the plan.

Other than a change in Peter’s appearance, it seems that Epic Games didn’t initially didn’t know if it would be able to make Peter Griffin a boss in Fortnite. One leaked document noted that executives at 20th Century Television Animation and Fuzzy Door Productions had issues with “Peter potentially being seen as a bad guy that players want to kill.” Clearly, Epic Games was able to find a way to convince those in charge of the Family Guy IP to greenlight this decision, which is something that many fans are surely pleased about.

Moving forward, it doesn’t sound as though any further collabs between Family Guy and Fortnite will be happening. While there are some other concepts for various Family Guy-related items and accessories that Epic was at one point working on, it’s likely that these have all since been scrapped. Outside of Peter Griffin, the “Giant Chicken” from Family Guy has also appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop at various times for purchase. Leaks indicate that the Giant Chicken also went through some design changes before Epic landed on the finalized version of the character skin that is seen in-game.