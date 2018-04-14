Fortnite: Fan-Made Nature Documentary Using Replay Feature is Perfection

Now that the Replay feature has been added to the world of Fortnite, players are getting right to it with capturing the best moments from the game. Whether it’s catching cheaters, or just grabbing a close up up that comet, there’s tons of usage fans are finding for the latest mechanic. One player took it even a step further: they made a nature documentary.\

The video, see above, comes from YouTuber Sonny Evans and he’s no stranger to making these kinds of Geographic Channel-style videos. When PUBG first implemented their Replay feature earlier this year, Evans made a similar project surrounding that. With Fortnite’s much sillier ideas in-game (bunny suits and rockets, anyone?), it’s pretty easy to see where his latest adventure led him.

According to the video’s description:

“In this Fortnite Battle Royale Geographic cinematic documentary we use the replay editor that came with the new patch for Fortnite. With the replay mode you can create cool cinematics and machinima.

In Fortnite Geographic we set foot to find the different species and creatures inhabiting the lands of Fortnite. From the 2 noobies, to John Wick himself. The Architects and the builders and the bush wookies, we showcase a wide variety of different species as well have an interview with a resident from Tilted Towers.”

The video pretty much shows every stereotype you’ll find in the game. For veterans of the Battle Royale title, you may be shaking your head in agreement at some of the tropes seen in the “documentary” above, while newbies – this is what you’re in for.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. It will also be making its way to Android, though a specific release date has not been given at this time.

Interested in checking out the neat new Replay feature? Here’s what you need to know:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations

Name Plates

Player Outlines

Replay Region

Damage Effects

