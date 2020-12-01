Fortnite Fans Are Raving About the Galactus Event
Today, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 came to an epic conclusion as the heroes of the Marvel Universe and the world of Fortnite battled it out with Galactus. The devourer of worlds was defeated thanks to a plan hatched by Iron Man, but fans won't know the final impact of the Nexus War on the game's map until Season 5 kicks-off on December 2nd. The whole thing was pretty massive, and it seems that Fortnite fans and Marvel fans alike enjoyed the festivities. Following the event's conclusion, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Chapter 2 Season 4's end!
What did you think of today's Fortnite event? Were you happy with the final battle against Galactus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Fortnite!
Some are calling it the best event ever!
best live event ever!!!! #galactus
#FortniteNexusWar
#FortniteSeason5
— Akshay Kumar (@Life_Of_Jacob13) December 1, 2020
Endgame comparisons feel pretty apt...
GAME NOW #FortniteNexusWar
— Faith Elder (@FaithElder16) December 1, 2020
...though some are comparing it to Star Wars, instead!
LOL event reminded me of the Death Star trench run...
#FortniteNexusWar
Insane sums it up nicely.
insane!!! #FortniteSeason5
#FortniteNexusWar
— killernuck (@Killernuck) December 1, 2020
It definitely had an epic feel!
EVENT! #FortniteNexusWar
— Devin T. (@iamdevt) December 1, 2020
Galactus made for a great villain.
event was fricking awesome. #FortniteSeason5
#Fortnite
#FortniteNexusWar
— ᴸᴵᴸᴵᵀᴴ (@ShrewdRose) December 1, 2020
Fans want to see Epic do more with the Marvel characters!
Just let @EpicGames
make the next Avengers game. The current one should be erased and
forgotten. #FortniteSeason5
— TheMadGamer😡🎮🤬🕹 (@Eazy_Muney_) December 1, 2020
The wait for Season 5 feels like eternity.
was really awesome! 🙌🏼 A great way to start
December.😄 Hope I can stay up late tonight to check
out #Fortnite
Season 5!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
#FortniteNexusWar was really awesome! 🙌🏼 A great way to start December.😄
— Brian Flora (@Little_Brian) December 1, 2020