Fortnite Fans Are Raving About the Galactus Event

Today, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 came to an epic conclusion as the heroes of the Marvel Universe and the world of Fortnite battled it out with Galactus. The devourer of worlds was defeated thanks to a plan hatched by Iron Man, but fans won't know the final impact of the Nexus War on the game's map until Season 5 kicks-off on December 2nd. The whole thing was pretty massive, and it seems that Fortnite fans and Marvel fans alike enjoyed the festivities. Following the event's conclusion, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Chapter 2 Season 4's end!

