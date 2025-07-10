6 Games We Need to See on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2, if it’s anything like its predecessor, is going to have a pretty impressive catalog of games once it’s all said and done. The Nintendo exclusives have a habit of being high quality, and with technology that’s virtually up to par, the sky’s the limit for the sequel.

Only a few games have been officially announced: Donkey Kong: Bananza, Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and a few others are officially on the way, but everyone knows plenty more will be added at some point during the life cycle. Here’s what we want to see.

6. Mario Sports Mix

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of really good Mario sports games. Mario Hoops 3-on-3 is criminally underrated, but classics like Super Mario Strikers, Mario Super Sluggers, Mario Tennis, and Mario Golf all deserve a comeback as well.

Nintendo has all the power in the world to make another Mario Sports Mix with all of those sports coming back. It could be like Wii Sports, but with more games, better mechanics, and Mario characters, which would be an easy home run.

5. Super Mario Odyssey 2

There has been plenty of chatter that Donkey Kong: Bananza is, in fact, Mario Odyssey’s long-awaited sequel because of similar gameplay and dynamics. That’s all well and good, but we want an actual sequel to perhaps the greatest platformer ever. Odyssey completely revolutionized the franchise, and it’d be so fascinating to see what a sequel on a console with more capabilities could do.

There’s eventually going to be another 3D Mario platformer, but it needs to specifically be a sequel to Odyssey. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy could certainly be in line for another sequel (or one at all), but the most recent one was so good that it demands more.

4. Super Smash Bros.

Once again, there’s going to be another Super Smash Bros. title eventually. If Nintendo didn’t abandon the Mario Kart franchise following the impressive and franchise-defining Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then Smash is going to come back, too.

Interestingly enough, Mario Kart World should probably serve as the blueprint for the next Super Smash Bros. game. Ultimate was as big and grand as it gets, with tons of characters, maps, and more. It’s impossible to outdo that one, so Nintendo must find a new gimmick or some way to differentiate without attempting to one-up the previous game.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The remakes are inevitable, and sometimes, that’s not a bad thing. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has been remade twice from its original GameCube days. It reappeared on the Wii, which some consider the best version to play, and then again on the Wii U.

Even still, players begged for a remake on the original Switch, and it never came. They did the same with Wind Waker, which landed on the Switch 2 by way of GameCube games for Nintendo Switch Online. Heralded as not only one of the best Zelda titles of all time but one of the best games ever, it deserves to be brought to a modern audience with upgraded graphics (because that version is still the best Link and Zelda have ever looked) and better mechanics.

2. Super Mario Maker 3

The Super Mario Maker games are pretty fun, but they’ve largely been held back by the technology of their consoles. Naturally, the most advanced Nintendo console to date should put all of that to good use. Plus, Super Mario Wonder has come out since the last one, and those items and power-ups need to be included.

Furthermore, a third game could right the wrongs of the old games. It could allow players to make literal games, allowing for progression through several levels that a creator made, like a regular game. There’s no limit to what someone might be able to create with all the Mario assets, so why place one? With the Switch 2’s processing power, this could be one of the most creative games of all time.

1. Yoshi’s Island

Yoshi’s Island is still one of the best 2D platformers Nintendo has ever come up with, but it needs a legitimate, quality sequel. The DS game that introduced some of the other baby characters wasn’t nearly as good, so a proper, well-done sequel should be the top priority of Nintendo for the Switch 2.

From the music to the level design and everything in between, it doesn’t get much better than Yoshi’s Island, which was made in the 1990s. Imagine having a go at a game like that in the 2020s with the advancements gaming has made. Yoshi, for what it’s worth, is far too underutilized by Nintendo, too, so this would also remedy that oversight.