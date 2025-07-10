Death Stranding 2 Update Is Reportedly Overheating PS5s

Death Stranding 2‘s got a new patch, but you may want to avoid updating the game because it may cause headaches for you. Death Stranding 2 is being regarded as one of the best games of the year by critics and fans thanks to its whacky story, thoughtful gameplay, and gorgeous world. It’s like no other game out there and it has managed to capture the hearts of people who didn’t even like the first game. Hideo Kojima’s vision for the sequel has been dominating talk across social media since its launch with lots of videos, photo mode captures, and more.

With that said, some fans aren’t having as great of a time anymore. Death Stranding 2‘s new 1.007 update is out and we don’t really know what it is supposed to do yet, but it is causing problems for fans. According to a new report from MP1st, Death Stranding 2‘s newest update is causing a myriad of issues. For some users, their PlayStation 5 consoles are overheating when using the in-game map, the fans inside the unit is louder, and some are even claiming that the in-game volume gets really loud for no reason at random times. It’s a strange update and one that seems to be creating more problems than fixes.

death stranding 2

As of right now, PlayStation nor Kojima Productions have said anything about this. We would imagine as the problems become more widespread, there will be some sort of comment made and an effort to fix these issues sooner rather than later. As of now, you should either avoid updating Death Stranding 2 if possible and maybe even stop playing the game until there’s a fix if the update auto-installed. A PS5 can overheat and still be totally okay, but obviously you don’t want to stress your console too much or put it in a situation where that could happen multiple times very quickly.

Ironically, Death Stranding 2 was an otherwise extremely well put together package. During my 60 hours of reviewing the game in June, I experienced no performance issues, crashes, or bugs. It’s a very polished game and although some players have reported some minor issues, it seems to be a game that wasn’t rushed out in a poor state. Unfortunately, updates can break things by trying to fix stuff, though it’s not super common for it to impact the performance of the machine it’s running on. Clearly something is happening in the game that makes it think the PS5 has to run into overdrive to keep up, but it’s not clear what would be causing that.