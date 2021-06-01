Fortnite and FaZe Clan's Batman Deathrun Creative Mode Event Now Live

✖

A new Fortnite event has been announced by DC Comics and FaZe Clan, focused on Batman! The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point x FaZe Clan Deathrun event starts today and will be live through June 7th. During the event, players can check out a new Deathrun custom map in the game's Creative Mode. The map was created by JDuth and is meant as a tie-in with the six-issue Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series co-written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard with art by Reilly Brown. Players will be able to compete and share their scores in a speedrun contest during the event.

Images of the Deathrun map can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Batman / Fortnite FaZe Clan Deathrun is out now!

Thanks to @DCComics @FaZeClan @FortniteGame for the opportunity. Map is featured, go try it out today!@DonaldMustard Map Code: 8299-1050-4072 pic.twitter.com/ArZju6JZKb — JDuth (@JDuthYT) June 1, 2021

The speedrun contest is live now, and players will be able to submit their scores through June 7th at 8:59 p.m. PT. Five winners will be selected in total, but no prizes have been announced for the contest, as of this writing. Full rules can be found at FaZe Clan's website right here.

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point crossover has been a really interesting tie-in, allowing those who buy the comic the opportunity to get exclusive in-game cosmetics, including a Batman Glider and a Catwoman Grappling Claw Pickaxe. Purchasing all six issues will allow players the chance to get the Armored Batman Zero skin. It's impossible to say how many readers will stick with comics after checking out the event, but it certainly seems like a great way to introduce newcomers to the medium. The comics have even provided some teases about the future of the game, so Fortnite fans have a lot of reasons to try out the series.

