‘Fortnite’ Fortnitemares Challenge Guide for Second Set

With the first wave of challenges for Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event now over, it’s time to get started on the second set of spooky tasks. Complete each set as they come and unlock a super exclusive item at the end to show off all of that hard work!

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts Epic Games about their latest event. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

They added, “Make sure you’re lookin’ good while the darkness descends and pick up the new Deadfire Outfit. This new type of reactive outfit features in-match progression, giving you a way to show off your skills in style. The outfit will progress through 2 styles based on the damage you deal enemies (players and AI) and how long you last in a match. Deadfire also comes with the Shackled Stone Back Bling and you can pick up his matching Dark Shard pickaxe in the store, both of these are reactive cosmetics.”

Every few days the challenges will switch up, so let’s get started on the second part of the Fortnitemare challenges for the new event:

Destroy Cube Fiends – 150

Deal damage with shotguns or SMGs to Cube Monsters – 5,000

Eliminate opponents at Corrupted Areas – 3

Destroy a Ghost Decoration in different named locations – 7

Complete all of the challenges as they come and at the end of the event, dedicated players will earn the exclusive Dark Engine Glider:

For more on how the actual event works courtesy of the most recent update:

Cube Fragments spawn Cube Monsters! Drop in and discover the different types. Large Cube Fragments are found near corrupted areas of the island. Small Cube Fragments are created randomly throughout the match.

Cube Fiends, Brutes, and Fragments all have a chance to drop loot.

Defeating a Cube Fiend or Brute will grant a small amount of shield. Eliminating a Cube Fiend will grant +3 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Fiend will grant +5 shield Eliminating a Cube Brute will grant +10 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Brute will grant +15 shield Eliminating a Mega Cube Brute will grant +20 shield

Fiend Hunter Crossbow added. Fortnitemare Limited time weapon. Available in Epic variant. 40 base damage 1.8 shots per second. 4x damage against Fiends Seven Arrow magazine size, unlimited ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines.



Fortnitemares is now live and ready for Fortnite players to enjoy on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.