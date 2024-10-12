Fortnite Adding She-Venom, Agony, and More Marvel Skins During Fortnitemares

After a brief delay that pushed it back a day, Fortnite‘s annual Halloween event called Fortnitemares is finally live, and with it comes a ton of new skins for players to shop for. Like most Fortnite events, however, these cosmetics didn’t all drop at once and will instead be staggered throughout the Fortnitemares event with different unlock conditions attached to them. She-Venom, Agony, and Mephisto are all new Marvel skins that have ben confirmed for the event, and thankfully for those who want to grow their Marvel collections, getting them all is a pretty straightforward process.

Mephisto was confirmed in the Fortnitemares trailer that dropped ahead of the event, but it wasn’t until the event itself was out that we officially got a look at She-Venom and Agony. Both She-Venom and Agony are Symbiote characters from the Marvel universe just like Venom, and with Venom: The Last Dance coming up soon, it makes for the perfect time to see these added.

Unfortunately, you can’t get them just yet. She-Venom and agony won’t be available until after October 22nd which is when the Symbiote Cup starts (just before Venom: The Last Dance releases). If you want first dibs at these two Symbiotes, you’ll have to partake in the competitive event and be lucky enough to win them from it. If you don’t get them that way, you’ll have to pay for them with V-Bucks on October 24th once they come to the Fortnite Item Shop.

“Like how Agony is charged and dangerous, that’s how you gotta be to make it to the top in the Symbiote Cup!” Epic Games said about this new event. “In this Battle Royale Duos tournament on October 22, the top-point earning teams in each region will unlock the She-Venom and Agony Outfits before they hit the Shop October 24 at 8 PM ET.”

As for Mephisto, you won’t need any competitive skills — just money. This other Marvel skin which was one of the highlights of Fortnitemares next to ones like Leatherface and Billy the Puppet from Saw is expected to come straight to the Item Shop to be purchased with V-Bucks. When it’ll be released isn’t known, however, so keep your V-Bucks topped up if you want him when he’s out.

Other Fortnitemares skins to be released over the course of the event include the Disney viillains Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil, Edward Scissorhands, Leatherface, and Sally and The Pumpkin King from Nightmare Before Christmas which are both out now.