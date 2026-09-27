Ubisoft Open-World Game Normally $60 Now Available for $6

An open-world Ubisoft game that normally costs $60 is now available for just $6, at least until October 1. This is thanks to an absolutely massive 90% discount. Consquently, this is the cheapest the game has ever been available, and it’s the cheapest it’s probably going to be through the holiday season and into next year. In fact, it’s hard to imagine Ubisoft discounting it beyond 90%, which means it won’t be available for cheaper than this unless it gets a permanent price cut, then the 90% discount again.

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The Ubisoft game in question is a 2021 release and a first-person shooter, in addition to an open-world game. In other words, it is Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6. Despite being a five-year-old game, it is actually the latest release in the Far Cry series. Far Cry 7 is in the works, and has been for a while, but it’s reportedly having substantial development issues. To this end, Far Cry 6 may remain the latest release in the series for a while still. Unfortunately, it’s not the greatest Far Cry game to leave off on for an extended period of time, but at $6 this is undeniable value on a content-per-dollar ratio. This price point is specifically available on Steam until October 1. There is also a similar deal on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users, where the Ubisoft game has been dropped to $8.99 with an 85% discount.

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Not the Best Far Cry Game, But a Ton of Value

Far Cry 6 released with a Metacritic range of 73 to 79, an alright return, but certainly not great by the standards of the series set by Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, in particular. Meanwhile, Far Cry 5 had a similar reception, but had more of a cult following than perhaps any other game in the series and way outsold other games in the series. In the modern era of the series, Far Cry 6 is probably the weakest release, and if Far Cry New Dawn, and perhaps Far Cry Primal, didn’t exist, it would be definitively the worst game in the series.

This isn’t to say it’s without value. While there are elements of the game that fall short — as our official review notes — there are redeeming qualities. The story, the writing, and the characters aren’t very good, but its large open-world sandbox can be a ton of fun to navigate and play through. And there is a lot of it. Just to mainline the first-person shooter takes 25 hours. Add side content, and the game is more like 40 hours long. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 60 to 70 hours. This is quite long for a first-person shooter, which are often on the shorter side.