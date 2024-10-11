Fortnite Delays Fortnitemares Update Right Before Release

Fortnite‘s big Fortnitemares event that drops around this time every year is still on the way, but it’s not releasing today. That’s because Epic Games announced in the wee hours of the morning when Fortnitemares was being prepped for the live Fortnite servers that the update had actually been delayed. It’s at least got a new release time so that players won’t be caught off guard when it drops, but you’ll have to wait another day for it since it’s not coming out until Saturday.

Fortnite updates typically drop very early in the morning, and the Fortnitemares update was expected to release around the same time with Epic Games first sharing updates on it via the Fortnite Status account on Friday morning. One of those first updates said that the v31.40 update and all its Fortnitemares contents would be delayed by a few hours while work continued, but after a few hours, Epic Games announced that the update had instead been delayed a full day.

When Does the Fortnitemares Update Release Now?

In order to ensure a properly frightful Fortnitemares, v31.40 will go into downtime on Saturday at 2 AM ET.



We apologize for the confusion and delay, and will let you know once the update is live. pic.twitter.com/Lsea2Tmvq2 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 11, 2024

Fortunately for Fortnite players, delays rarely mean too long of a wait, and the same is true for this year’s Fortnitemares update. It’s now scheduled to release on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET, so anyone who took off work or school to play the new Fortnitemares content will just have to wait until then.

What’s in the Fortnitemares Update?

Even if it’s been delayed, we already have a pretty good idea of what’s coming in the Fortnitemares update. Some of its releases started early with Billy the Puppet from the Saw movies already in the Item Shop for purchase, but other skins and bundles will have to wait until after the update is released. Some of those won’t even be available right away, however, since Epic Games said that these will release over time once Fortnitemares is live.

But based on trailers and leaks released so far, we know that Fortnitemares will include Mephisto from the Marvel universe, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and quite a few original skins like a witch and other cosmetics appropriate for Halloween. Some datamining efforts have also revealed evidence pointing to She-Venom skins and Disney villains like Captain Hook from Peter Pan, though we don’t have release dates for all of those just yet.

Fortnite‘s big Fortnitemares update will now go live on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET, so we’ll see then what skins and gameplay changes it actually brings.