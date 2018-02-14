Fortnite Offers Free Items to PlayStation Plus Members

PlayStation 4 owners who are also PlayStation Plus subscribers can take advantage of a free cosmetic item pack that’s ready to be claimed now.

The PS Plus pack is an exclusive to PS4 players, a cosmetic pack with two items included that popped up all of a sudden in the PlayStation Store. Available now to download for free in the PlayStation Store, a description of the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is seen through the product’s listing with the contents shown in the image above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Grab a glider and an outfit to represent your Victory Royale in style with the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack,” the cosmetic pack’s description reads.

This pack includes:

Exclusive Glider

Exclusive Outfit

The PlayStation exclusive boasts some of the blue and whites that are known from the PlayStation brand, but a comparable cosmetic pack for other platforms hasn’t been spotted yet, so it’s unclear if the Xbox One and PC versions will receive similar items as well. This PlayStation pack is currently available as of Feb. 14 and doesn’t expire until February 2019, at least according to the current end date, so players have plenty of time to pick up the add-on.

Fortnite’s release of the PlayStation Plus exclusive pack comes just near a patch that was previewed was released with special Valentine’s Day content including outfits and a crossbow, the patch notes detailing the following changes:

GENERAL

The Shooting Test #1 Limited-Time Mode has been switched to Solo only.

Known Issue: The Shooting Test does not save progression for stats or challenges.

Shotgun headshot damage increased to 200% (was 150%).

Scoped Assault Rifle is now 100% accurate when zoomed in.

Scoped Assault Rifle no longer has damage fall-off.

Bug Fixes

Players will no longer slide off rooftops.

Fix for Item Shop panels disappearing after completing a V-buck purchase through the Store Tab.

Fix for collision inconsistencies in certain basement corners.

Fixed a hole in the terrain south of Retail Row.

AUDIO

Removed harsh high-frequency sound from the Chomp Jr pickaxe.

WEAPONS