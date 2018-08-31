Fortnite: “Winter Is Coming” With This ‘Game of Thrones’ Concept Skin

Fortnite has blown up in the gaming world ever since they added their free-to-play Battle Royale mode to the game. It seems that every week there’s a new record that Epic Games has smashed through, so it’s understandable that the players that enjoy the title are all up in that hype action.

One way dedicated fans can share their appreciation is with their own designs of what they’d like to see in the game. There of tons of ways players all over the world have done this, we’ve even highlighted quite a few ourselves (how can you forget that epic ‘The Dude’ skin?), but the latest comes at the perfect timing with so much hyper surrounding the final season of Game of Thrones on the horizon!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones is a bloody, heart-wrenching series on HBO that is coming up on its final season next year and not only is it the final ride, but it’s the shortest yet. With this fan concept skin – at least we get a little more GoT before the ‘the Watch’ ends.

That’s not the only design to come from Reddit and we’re laughing a little harder than we should at these ‘The Dude’ and ‘V for Vendetta’ fan concepts. We could totally see the clever weapon names in the game, that cheekiness is real and we love it. Could you imagine getting headshot from The Dude in a bush? The joke writes itself, really.

The Sneaky Bros, the creators behind the designs seen here, have done similar work in the past with fan designs for Fortnite. They’ve created Terminator and Breaking Bad concept in the past, and amazingly so as well! With John Wick having officially dropped, this does pose an interesting question of what we’d like to see come in future updates. Would you want The Dude? Maybe a Star Wars inspired look? The possibilities of fandom are endless.

Of course before we get too excited we do have to keep in mind licensing constraints. The above fan artwork isn’t official and it’s not (to our knowledge) coming to the game anytime soon. It’s all in good fun. Now if Epic Games could get those licenses … we’re just saying, we’d be here for it.