New Assassin’s Creed Franchise Update Should Concern Fans

A new move at Ubisoft that relates to the Assassin’s Creed franchise should concern longtime fans of the series. Since Assassin’s Creed was introduced nearly 20 years ago, the franchise has been far and away the biggest that Ubisoft owns. Despite this, some of the more recent Assassin’s Creed games have been a bit divisive, with many fans saying they’d like to see the series return a bit more to its roots. Now, following a new change development change, it’s hard to know if this will end up happening.

As of this week, longtime Ubisoft designer Luc Couture announced that he is now departing from the company. Couture was one of the longest-tenured developers at Ubisoft who had worked on the Assassin’s Creed series from the beginning. Couture has served as a primary level designer on Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Unity, and most recently, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He also happened to work on other major franchises like Prince of Persia, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs.

“Today was my last day at Ubisoft Montreal,” Couture wrote on social media. It’s been an incredible journey that lasted more than 20 years. During that time, I have learned a lot about game development, relationships and myself. […] But I was recently in need for some change. So that’s why I will soon pivot to tackling new challenges as part of a smaller studio with other veterans. Times are exciting.”

How Will This Impact Assassin’s Creed?

While Couture is clearly looking forward to taking on challenges outside of Ubisoft, it’s a bit of a concern to see one of the franchise veterans on Assassin’s Creed moving on. Many of the key figures that helped establish the stealth-action series have previously left Ubisoft themselves, which means there aren’t many developers left who have been with Assassin’s Creed from the beginning. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the future of Assassin’s Creed is in bad hands, but it does mean that the IP is likely to keep moving in a new direction rather than continuing to tap into the magic of past installments.

As for what’s next with Assassin’s Creed, reports indicate that a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is in the works and could launch before the end of 2026. A new mainline entry in the series is also in development and is currently only known as Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. This installment remains without a release window, but we might learn more about it in the months ahead.

